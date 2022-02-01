Brookside announces intended Police Department reforms

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Brookside has released it’s next steps to reform the police department after accusations of aggressive policing and the resignation of the town’s police chief.

The town released the following statement on February 1:

The Town of Brookside is moving forward with reforming its police department. While the Town awaits the results of an audit being performed by APOST (Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission), Mayor Mike Bryan has ordered the following steps to be immediately taken:

1. The Town of Brookside has retained former Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kenneth Simon to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of racial profiling by Brookside police officers.

“An independent inquiry is necessary to identify any bad actors and start the process of cleaning up policing,” says Bryan. “Policing starts with the police officers. Members of our community need to be able to trust Brookside Police. We are committed to correcting that.”

2. All Brookside Police vehicles will be clearly marked as Brookside Police.

“Anyone who drives past Brookside or into town should be able to identify a police vehicle, and a police officer, in case they need help,” says Bryan.

3. The armored vehicles on loan from the Law Enforcement Support Office of ADECA will be returned.

4. A search is underway for an interim Police Chief.

“The Town of Brookside is committed to reforming our police department and setting a new standard for community policing in Brookside and Alabama,” says Bryan.

Because the Town is launching the independent inquiry, the February 3 and 10 monthly court sessions are postponed until a date to be determined.

Additional reforms will be put into place and announced soon.

