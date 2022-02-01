Birmingham mayor searching for next police chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working on finding the next police chief for the city of Birmingham.

The mayor appointed Acting Chief Scott Thurmond last Friday after former Chief Patrick Smith’s sudden resignation.

The official word right now is that there is no update available. However, several city council members stress that this appointment will be the mayor’s ­choice and the mayor’s alone.

The last time the mayor chose a new police chief, he took about two months to identify finalists. He then interviewed them, and took another month and a half before naming the new chief.

We could see a similar timeline or time frame of several months before a permanent choice is made. While the city council is not involved in the selection process, some are hopeful that the man or woman selected is aware of the issues and has ideas on how to conquer them.

“We are being challenged as are many cities throughout the United States. We are seeing an increase in crime, homicides, trying to levelize gun control and working with residents to improve the quality of life. I am hopeful that the selection will be well versed in each of those aspects,” said City Council President for District 7 Wardine Alexander.

While the city awaits Mayor Woodfin’s choice, Acting Chief Thurmond will be working to address the issues facing the city. He told us last week he intends on staffing up the department and working with federal partners on reducing gun violence.

