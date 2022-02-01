LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham mayor searching for next police chief

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working on finding the next police chief for the city of Birmingham.

The mayor appointed Acting Chief Scott Thurmond last Friday after former Chief Patrick Smith’s sudden resignation.

The official word right now is that there is no update available. However, several city council members stress that this appointment will be the mayor’s ­choice and the mayor’s alone.

The last time the mayor chose a new police chief, he took about two months to identify finalists. He then interviewed them, and took another month and a half before naming the new chief.

We could see a similar timeline or time frame of several months before a permanent choice is made. While the city council is not involved in the selection process, some are hopeful that the man or woman selected is aware of the issues and has ideas on how to conquer them.

“We are being challenged as are many cities throughout the United States. We are seeing an increase in crime, homicides, trying to levelize gun control and working with residents to improve the quality of life. I am hopeful that the selection will be well versed in each of those aspects,” said City Council President for District 7 Wardine Alexander.

While the city awaits Mayor Woodfin’s choice, Acting Chief Thurmond will be working to address the issues facing the city. He told us last week he intends on staffing up the department and working with federal partners on reducing gun violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Univ. of Alabama kicking off Books for the Black Belt campaign
Fudge at Galley and Garden
Tasty hobby turns into menu item at Galley and Garden
Birmingham restaurateur getting creative with fudge
Birmingham restaurateur getting creative with fudge
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Tuscaloosa County