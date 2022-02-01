Auburn students camped out, ready to watch the Tigers take on Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn students were up early Tuesday morning hoping to snag a ticket as Auburn takes on Alabama tonight in Auburn.

For the first time ever, the Tigers are ranked No. 1.

Auburn hasn’t lost since November and beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this season. The Tide beat 4th ranked Baylor Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a new eight-year contract. The contract will run through 2030 and pay Pearl $5.4 million annually with a $250,000 annual escalator.

Will Holmes, a senior at Auburn was one of the first in line. He joined us on Good Day Alabama Extra.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. at the Auburn Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN.

