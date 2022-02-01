LawCall
57-year-old woman missing from Homewood

Tracy Crawford
Tracy Crawford(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 57-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tracy Crawford.

Deputies said Crawford may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on January 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. wearing a burgundy pullover, black coat, and black boots in the area of 18th Street South in Homewood.


Crawford may be travelling in a gray Chevrolet Camaro bearing AL tag H3V3NLY.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tracy Crawford, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

