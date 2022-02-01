57-year-old woman missing from Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 57-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tracy Crawford.

Deputies said Crawford may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on January 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. wearing a burgundy pullover, black coat, and black boots in the area of 18th Street South in Homewood.

Crawford may be travelling in a gray Chevrolet Camaro bearing AL tag H3V3NLY.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tracy Crawford, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.