32-year-old Georgia woman killed in accident on I-20

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Stephanie J. Salayko, 32, of Duluth, was killed after she drove off the roadway, struck multiple trees and overturned.

Salayko died at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 146 mile marker, within the city limits of Moody. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.