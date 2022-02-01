LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

32-year-old Georgia woman killed in accident on I-20

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Stephanie J. Salayko, 32, of Duluth, was killed after she drove off the roadway, struck multiple trees and overturned.

Salayko died at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 146 mile marker, within the city limits of Moody. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
SUV crashes into Building 52
SUV crashes into building at St. Vincent’s East
Birmingham woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Ryan Quinn Medley
Gadsden man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography
The Stephen K. Griffith Memorial Fund on Tuesday donated $10,000 to Cullman County Schools to...
Cullman Co. Schools receive donation for mental health services
Thompson HS boys' basketball takes on Helena on the hardwood on a special night for autism...
Thompson HS autistic student has a new role: From team manager to basketball player
Javarius Reid
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle