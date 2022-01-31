Tuscaloosa County Commission approves $175,000 for West Alabama Works to build career web portal for teens

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission wants to make it easier for teens to enter the job market.

And so they’ve approved using some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to support West Alabama Works. Commissioners approved spending $175,000 to build a youth portal on its website. West Alabama Works will also put together a plan to reach youth who need job training.

Tuscaloosa County Commission President Rob Robertson wants anyone 19 or younger to be able to go the West Alabama Works website and find a job or get the training necessary to get a job.

“We have a lot of opportunities. But we need to get some folks back in the job market and give them the skills they need to rise to whatever level they choose to,” said Rob Robertson, Tuscaloosa County Commission President

He believes COVID-19 has made it harder for youngsters to enter the job market and hopes this step will change that.

