Shades Valley High School threated on social media; officers on campus Monday

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Out of an abundance of caution, Shades Valley High School will have law enforcement officers from both Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Irondale Police on campus Monday following a threat via social media.

Principal Taki Sarhaan said, “Please know we take any threat seriously and we follow our previously established safety plan. We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are also fully cooperating with law enforcement and their investigation.”

