Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - One of six-year-old Wyatt McKee’s biggest dreams came true Saturday night.

Harley McKee: “Were you scared?”

Wyatt McKee: Shakes head no.

Harley McKee: “No? You were tough, huh? I would have been scared.”

Wyatt is braver than most people will ever have to be, and not just because he got up on stage in front of thousands.

Shelton: “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At six months old, he already had two open-heart surgeries.

Now, at age six, he’s been waiting for a new heart for more than a year.

“There just might be some things in life that he might not get to do because we don’t know his outcome,” said Harley McKee, Wyatt’s mom. “When will he get a heart transplant? You know, will everything be alright? Will it last? His life is just, it’s always unknown, anybody’s is unknown, but his is more unknown.”

But there’s one song that kept Wyatt going through all the waiting.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country, God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play God’s Country all the time,” said Harley McKee.

“And in the house,” said Wyatt McKee.

“And in the house, yes,” said Harley McKee.

Now, he’s singing it for thousands with Blake Shelton himself.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” said Harley McKee. “He got to do something that he really really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

It’s an experience he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

