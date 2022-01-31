Maplesville community steps up after family loses everything in house fire
Maplesville, Ala. (WBRC) - The Maplesville community is working to restore one of their own in the midst of a tragedy.
According to the Maplesville Fire Department, Johnny Dutton, is the pastor at Faith Baptist Church and Saturday night he and his family lost everything in a fire.
The fire department made a Facebook post with details for anyone looking to help the the Dutton family in their time of need.
Clothing sizes listed as follows:
Dad: shirt 2xl, pants 38x32, shoes 8 1/2
Mom: shirt M-L, pants 10-12, shoes 7 1/2
Daughter: shirt adult L-XL, pants 12-14, shoes 8
Son: shirt adult small, pants youth 14-16, shoes adult 8-81/2
All donations can be dropped of at the Maplesville town hall.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.