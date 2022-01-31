Maplesville community steps up after family loses everything in house fire

Maplesville, Ala. (WBRC) - The Maplesville community is working to restore one of their own in the midst of a tragedy.

According to the Maplesville Fire Department, Johnny Dutton, is the pastor at Faith Baptist Church and Saturday night he and his family lost everything in a fire.

The fire department made a Facebook post with details for anyone looking to help the the Dutton family in their time of need.

Town of Maplesville Johnny Dutton’s home burned last night in Maplesville, and the family lost everything except the... Posted by Maplesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Clothing sizes listed as follows:

Dad: shirt 2xl, pants 38x32, shoes 8 1/2

Mom: shirt M-L, pants 10-12, shoes 7 1/2

Daughter: shirt adult L-XL, pants 12-14, shoes 8

Son: shirt adult small, pants youth 14-16, shoes adult 8-81/2

All donations can be dropped of at the Maplesville town hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.