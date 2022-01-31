LawCall
Man dies after being hit by truck in Tuscaloosa County

(WCJB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports that a Tuscaloosa man is now dead after being hit by a truck.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Darnell Moss, 30.

ALEA says the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

Moss was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA says the vehicle is believed to have sustained damages to its passenger-side mirror.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 66 mile marker, approximately 11 miles east of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and/or incident is asked to contact Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 205-553-5531.

