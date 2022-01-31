LawCall
Advertisement

Luke Bryan coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan(Live Nation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Catch country music singer Luke Bryan this summer at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater.

Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour featuring special guest Mitchell Tenpenny will be in town August 18th.

Tickets go on sale Friday Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com

