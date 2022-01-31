Luke Bryan coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Catch country music singer Luke Bryan this summer at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater.
Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour featuring special guest Mitchell Tenpenny will be in town August 18th.
Tickets go on sale Friday Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com
RELATED: Zac Brown Band coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.