Luke Bryan coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheater

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Catch country music singer Luke Bryan this summer at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater.

Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour featuring special guest Mitchell Tenpenny will be in town August 18th.

Tickets go on sale Friday Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com

