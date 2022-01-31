Leeds woman killed in crash on I-65 Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Leeds woman died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Authorities have identified the victim as Peggy C. Howard. She was 67.

Howard was killed when the 2010 Ford Fusion she was driving left the road and hit a concrete barrier on I-65 near the 265 mile marker, one mile north of Birmingham.

She died at UAB a short time later.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

