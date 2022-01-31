Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/AP) - A multi-million dollar inland port facility is headed to the city of Montgomery.

The Alabama Port Authority announced Friday the $2 million purchase from TRUM LLC, a real estate investment group. CSX Transportation Intermodal will service the completed facility.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed called the development an economic game-changer for the central Alabama region.

“For us, it is significant because of what it will do to transform this economy, not only in the city of Montgomery in our county but also in this region, the black belt in Central Alabama, combined,” Reed said. “And so when you have a project of this magnitude, that we believe is a game-changer, that we think is a transformational project that allows us to be a Global Gateway, for more commerce, cargo, logistics, digital infrastructure, as well as our automotive industry.”

According to the Associated Press, the first phase of the work is expected to take two years to complete. The project is estimated to cost $54 million and will connect inland shippers with Mobile’s seaport intermodal container transfer center.

“This, I think, is a stamp on just that mindset that we have right now,” Reed said. “We want to go big game hunting, we want to go after the big projects, and we want to make sure that we’re swinging for the fences.”

Reed said the development would be a ‘tremendous investment” for west Montgomery, an area he added that has long deserved this type of focus.

The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct and indirect jobs, $340 million in business revenue and over $14 million in state and local tax revenues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.