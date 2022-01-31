LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hubble captures image of galaxies resembling ‘Star Trek’ spaceship

An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship...
An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship in "Star Trek."(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Captain Kirk is not the only one boldly going where no man has gone before.

NASA revealed an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope which shows a galactic pair near a third galaxy. Any “Star Trek” fan will probably recognize the shape they make.

The two galaxies in the upper right appear to be interacting with one another. Together, they resemble the famous starship on “Star Trek,” the U.S.S. Enterprise.

An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.
An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.(NASA)

It was just one of two epic photographs taken by the Hubble. NASA also released a photo of an area where stars are formed, called “the Chameleon Cloud Complex.”

The bright blue glow is created by young stars reflecting off the surrounding nebulae.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
First Alert Weather 9p 1-30-22
FIRST ALERT: A pleasant warming trend as we head toward February

Latest News

Dunkin' opening new store in Hoover
Dunkin’ celebrates new Hoover location with coffee giveaway for first in line
Court filings don’t list attorneys for Merryman or Conlon, who was released after his initial...
2 men charged with making separate threats to kill president
Source: WBRC video
17-year-old Carver HS student killed in shooting
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s...
Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky