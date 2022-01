GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are asking for helping locating a missing woman.

Emily Denise Atkins was last seen on January 24 in Gardendale. She is 27.

Atkins is described as 5′ 3″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information please call the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-8787.

