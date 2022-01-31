First Alert for warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting out the morning chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few locations like Hamilton, Haleyville, Gadsden, Centre, and Anniston are in the mid to upper 20s. You’ll want to grab the heavy jacket this morning, but you probably won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning with some cloud cover moving in for areas along and north of I-20/59 this afternoon. We will call it a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Parts of northeast Alabama could trend a few degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light from the southwest at 5 mph. It should be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. Average high for late January is 56°F, so we will likely end up five to eight degrees above average. If you have any evening plans today, plan for temperatures to cool into the 50s by 6-7 PM with a partly cloudy sky. You’ll need the jacket, but it won’t be super cold.

Warm and Sunny Tuesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow. With southeast winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures will likely climb well above average once again with highs in the mid 60s. It should be a beautiful day to be outside. Perhaps feeling like a hint of spring? The warm weather will likely continue through Thursday of this week, but cooler air will return by the weekend.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of rain Wednesday. We could start Wednesday morning off with some showers in west Alabama. With increasing clouds Wednesday morning, temperatures will likely start out warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances are forecast to increase from west to east Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. I think the best areas to see rain will likely occur in west Alabama. Plan for a heavy rainfall threat Thursday as a strong cold front slowly moves into the state. We could start Thursday morning off mostly dry with a few showers possible. Bulk of the rain looks to move in Thursday afternoon and continue into Thursday night. Temperatures are forecast to warm 10-15 degrees above average Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Heavy Rain Thursday: Models are showing a large swath of moisture across Central Alabama Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Rain will be steady and heavy at times. Good news is that the severe threat looks unlikely despite the higher dew points and warmer temperatures. The biggest concern with this upcoming cold front will be heavy rain and the small potential for flash flooding. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches across Central Alabama. Higher totals are expected in northwest Alabama where some locations could record over three inches. We will monitor the potential for flash flooding over the next couple of days. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know!

Cooler Temperatures Return by this Weekend: Most of the rain should move out by Friday morning leaving us dry and cooler. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Cloud cover will likely linger for most of Friday, but we should see clouds decrease late in the day. Temperatures will end up cold Saturday morning with most of us in the upper 20s. The weekend is forecast to start out nice and sunny Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. A weak disturbance could develop to our south Sunday giving us a small chance for an isolated shower. I think most of Sunday will end up mostly dry with highs near 50°F.

