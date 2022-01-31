“Everyone is a Pedestrian” campaign hopes to limit pedestrian deaths and accidents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has kicked off a new safety initiative aiming to make things safer for people who are not in a vehicle near roadways.

Alabama state troopers investigated the deaths of 125 pedestrians last year. That high number of deaths pushed ALEA to start “The Everyone is a Pedestrian Safety Campaign”. A pedestrian can be anyone not inside a vehicle. So, if you have car problems and get out of your vehicle and start walking you are no longer a driver, you’ve become a pedestrian. A pedestrian can be anyone traveling on foot on the interstate or roadway where vehicles are moving.

Troopers investigated more than 700 accidents involving pedestrians in 2021. They hope by bringing awareness to this issue more people will take precautions to keep safe if they’re on a road and not inside a vehicle

“We at ALEA encourage everyone to take extra measures as they become a pedestrian to stay safe such as just being aware of your surroundings, being as predictable as possible by only crossing the roadway at crosswalks or intersections is possible,” Cpl. Reginal King with ALEA told WBRC.

ALEA offers these additional safety measures for pedestrians:

◼ Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.

◼ If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.

◼ Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.

◼ Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.

◼ Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

◼ Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment and coordination.

ALEA’s safety measures for drivers include:

◼ Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog.

◼ Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrian signs are posted.

◼ Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. They may be stopped to allow individuals to cross the street.

◼ Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

◼ Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians.

