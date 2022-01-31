Dunkin’ celebrates new Hoover location with coffee giveaway for first in line

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Dunkin’ is opening its newest Next Generation restaurant in Hoover located at 5413 US HWY 280 on Tuesday, February 1st.

The store will give away free coffee for a year to the first 50 guest in line in store and the first 50 cars in the drive-thru starting at 5:00 AM.

At 9:00 AM, Dunkin’ franchisee network, Bluemont Group, will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new store opening alongside Mayor Frank Brocato and other city officials.

To continue the celebration, guests can receive a $.99 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from Tuesday, February 1st to Monday, February 7th.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 6:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

