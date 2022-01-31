LawCall
Dunkin' celebrates new Hoover location with coffee giveaway for first in line

Dunkin' opening new store in Hoover
Dunkin' opening new store in Hoover
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Dunkin’ is opening its newest Next Generation restaurant in Hoover located at 5413 US HWY 280 on Tuesday, February 1st.

The store will give away free coffee for a year to the first 50 guest in line in store and the first 50 cars in the drive-thru starting at 5:00 AM.

At 9:00 AM, Dunkin’ franchisee network, Bluemont Group, will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new store opening alongside Mayor Frank Brocato and other city officials.

To continue the celebration, guests can receive a $.99 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from Tuesday, February 1st to Monday, February 7th.

Dunkin' opening new store in Hoover
Dunkin' opening new store in Hoover(Dunkin' Donuts)

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 6:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

