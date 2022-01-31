Dump truck catches fire, causes heavy delays on I-459 NB near Liberty Park
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fiery scene on I-459 is causing heavy delays this afternoon.
A dump truck caught fire on I-459 North just before the Liberty Park Exit.
All northbound lanes are currently blocked.
No word on any injuries.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
