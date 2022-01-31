LawCall
Advertisement

Dump truck catches fire, causes heavy delays on I-459 NB near Liberty Park

Dump truck on fire on I-459 SB
Dump truck on fire on I-459 SB(Kendra Poe)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fiery scene on I-459 is causing heavy delays this afternoon.

A dump truck caught fire on I-459 North just before the Liberty Park Exit.

Dump Truck catches fire on I-459 NB
Dump Truck catches fire on I-459 NB(Kendra Poe)
Dump Truck catches fire on I-459 NB
Dump Truck catches fire on I-459 NB(ALGO)

All northbound lanes are currently blocked.

No word on any injuries.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

