COVID vaccines, testing return to Legion Field

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Legion Field COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic has reopened and now includes services for vaccines, booster shots, PCR testing and rapid testing.

The Legion Field site reopened Monday, January 31 at noon.

Bob Wilson, the Site Administrator said crews are separating the vehicles into a vaccine lane, and a testing lane.

The site offers the Pfizer vaccine for both adults and children, ages 5 and up.

No appointment necessary. For now the site will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


