LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory

Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival Alabama after winning the AFC Championship.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, led by the adopted son of the South Joe Burrow.

Burrow will be joined in his second championship game in as many years by fellow LSU Tigers Ja’marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin.

Ten Tigers in total will play for the biggest prize in the NFL.

After Burrow led the Bayou Bengals to a win over rival Alabama, Shelvin hoisted the would-be Heisman onto his shoulders.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carried by LSU nose...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carried by LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) after an NCAA football game against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote. Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 50 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 156 points. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)

Following the overtime win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the two re-created their iconic picture.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
SUV crashes into Building 52
SUV crashes into building at St. Vincent’s East
Birmingham woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis resigns
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
Alabama upsets defending national champion Baylor, 87-78
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the...
Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68
Bruce Pearl
Auburn locks in head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl
Former UAB football coach Jim Hilyer dies
Dr. Jim Hilyer, first UAB football coach, dies