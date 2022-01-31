LawCall
Birmingham woman killed in head-on collision

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year-old woman was killed a car accident early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Asia Rashay Heart was traveling north in the 200 block of Killough Dr. shortly before 6 a.m. when officials say a vehicle in the southbound lane crossed over and struck Heart’s vehicle head on.

Heart died at the scene. Her death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police department.

