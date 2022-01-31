Birmingham AFT members hope PPE needs are met by Birmingham City Schools this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Birmingham teachers are planning to head back to the classroom Monday morning after a sickout last week.

Members of the Birmingham American Federation of Teachers said in a Facebook Live on Sunday that they hope their demands are met by the district this week.

“Had everyone gone to school on Monday and Tuesday, as bad as the infection rate was, who would have known how much more spread would have happened and how many more people would be sick,” Birmingham AFT Rep Jimmy Brown said on the Facebook Live. “They are definitely trying to do things you guys are asking for. We are going to try and have some conversations with Dr. Sullivan moving forward.”

The Birmingham AFT sent a letter of requests to the district on Friday, January 28. They are asking for things like weekly KN95 masks, sanitizer, and wipes. They are also asking for proper contract tracing and more guaranteed time for COVID leave.

“We were able to address almost every single issue,” Brown said. “Those issues they are listening too. Some of them, they have already started working on.”

ADPH data shows the district had 611 COVID cases this past week. AFT members are also asking if 30% of teachers are absent or if 40% of students are absent, the district will go virtual.

“We had so many students out, especially on Thursday and Friday, showing support for the teachers,” Birmingham AFT Rep Terri Michal said in the Facebook Live. “They were really pulling for us and I found that to be refreshing.”

They are still waiting to hear the district’s response to their requests, but during the meeting, union members decided to go to the school this coming week and see if there’s any change from the school district.

“They have to listen; you guys are the educators,” Brown said. “We will look and see what happens in the next couple days, but I do think progress is being made.”

Birmingham AFT union members decided to meet again on Sunday, February 6, to see how this work week goes and if more action is needed.

