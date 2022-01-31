LawCall
Beauregard tornado survivor known for faith dies at 74

‘Tell God thank you’ Lee Co. tornado survivor still praising God a year later
‘Tell God thank you’ Lee Co. tornado survivor still praising God a year later((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama woman, known for her strong faith in a viral Facebook video a few years back, has been called home to be with God.

A prayer closet was the only thing left standing for one family’s home after the deadly March 3, 2019 tornado in Beauregard.

Despite the heartbreaking damage to her home - Ernestine Reese was rejoicing.

Video of her just moments after the tornadoes shows her yelling and thanking God.

Though the home was destroyed and remnants scattered across the property, one thing remained standing - Reese’s beloved prayer closet. The moment immediately following an EF-4 tornado destroying Reese’s home, you can hear her yelling, ”I thank the lord. You tell god thank you KeKe. You hear me boy? Tell God thank you. Tell God thank you.”

Reese’s funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. CST in Opelika at Garden Hills Cemetery - located at 1218 Frederick Road.

