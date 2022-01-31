1 dead, 1 injured in west Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One man died and another man was hurt in a crash in west Jefferson County late Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Alliance Road. Authorities say two men were in a pickup when it left the road and hit some trees. The 47-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries. The 57-year-old driver died on the scene.

It is believed that the driver may have suffered some type of medical emergency.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s START Team is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

