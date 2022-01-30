LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County health officials seeing more pediatric vaccinations

More children getting COVID-19 vaccines
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local health officials said the Omicron COVID variant is infecting more young and school age children than we saw with the Delta strain.

Jefferson County doctors said for the past week in the county, kids 10 to 19 are causing the highest number of COVID cases.

Dr. David Hicks with the County Health Department said they are also seeing an increase in pediatric vaccinations since the Omicron surge.

According to CDC data, 74% of kids ages five to 12 have at least one shot in Jefferson County. CDC data shows 80 percent of kids 12 to 18 also have one dose within the county.

Hicks said these increases are likely coming from school cases and parents just becoming more comfortable with the vaccine.

“People are getting more comfortable with the idea,” Hicks said. “They think ‘okay, it’s been months now and kids are vaccinated and we haven’t heard anything alarming or concerning, so I may be more comfortable now to make that decision versus where I may have been two or three months ago.’”

Hicks said except in the younger than 18 age group, there hasn’t been a large increase in vaccine numbers in other age groups since Omicron.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police chief resigns; mayor appoints acting chief
Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
16th Street N
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Gadsden gas station shooting suspect turns herself in

Latest News

More children getting COVID-19 vaccines
More children getting COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 cases decreasing
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
COVID testing site now open in Midfield