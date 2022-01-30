Fultondale Police Officer injured in crash

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA officials say a Fultondale Police Officer was injured after a car crash on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens, when his car was hit by another driver. This happened on I-65 near Fultondale, at the 263 mile marker. Both the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

