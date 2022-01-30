FIRST ALERT: Another cold morning with a warming trend beginning this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the winter storm moves up the East Coast and another storm moves out of the Northern Plains this morning, high pressure continues to dominate our weather in The Southeast. This ridge has drifted further south this morning allowing for a more westerly wind flow and a warming trend ahead of the next cold front, which will move through the region overnight tonight. The west winds will allow for a considerable warm-up by this afternoon approaching 60-degrees in many areas.

Mostly sunny, dry conditions will persist through Tuesday with temperatures actually above normal levels. Winds will become more southwesterly by Wednesday and as several disturbances rotate through the region, there will be returning rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

The leading edge of yet another Arctic front will move south but the air mass will moderate as it approaches The Gulf Coastal States but any remaining moisture should depart before the next shot of cold air again drops temperatures below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.

There is at least a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop before the colder air arrives by week’s end but at the moment conditions do not appear favorable for the development of Severe Weather.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.