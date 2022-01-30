LawCall
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child

Police: Iveonna Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.
Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Iveonna Turner booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman is charged with killing another woman’s unborn child during an altercation that occurred last week. However, that suspect claims she is the victim of that physical encounter.

Police arrested Iveonna Samone Turner, 20, on a murder charge Friday night.

Investigators say evidence indicates that Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.

However, Turner denies that claim and portrays herself as the victim—attacked by her boyfriend and his mother—the woman who lost her child. Turner alleges they “jumped” her during the January 24 squabble, per a protection from abuse request she filed in Houston County Court on Thursday.

Court documents show Turner and her boyfriend have an 8-week-old child together.

On the murder charge, Turner is held on $500,000 bond

A hearing on the protection abuse request is set for February 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

