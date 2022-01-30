Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama continuing Jefferson County LIHEAP grants; accepting new applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials have extended energy bill assistance funds for Jefferson County residents who need help paying their heating bill.

“The state changing this is going to allow us to be able to help more families,” Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Development Director Maggie Bell said.

The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama gave out more than 800 thousand dollars to Jefferson County resident’s bills last month.

It’s a part of the heating and energy assistance program called LIHEAP.

“That went directly to Jefferson County residents,” Bell said. “I feel like we were able to reach a lot of the clients that were in need during that time.”

But the agency was only in charge temporarily, so residents in the county were not going to have any more help all winter, until the state extended the access. Now, they can pay heating bills until April.

“This is a really good opportunity for Jefferson County clients because we will be able to administer this program and help people pay their utilities during this time when we were not going to be able to previously,” Bell said.

Bell said they don’t have an exact dollar amount on how much money they can pay towards bills yet, so they are accepting new clients.

“Instead of it being that first come first serve basis, we are actually just making appointments,” Bell said. “It’s just a way for families to be able to get assistance during the rough weather that we have been having.”

They were also able to keep on 11 temporary workers from the JCCEO who usually help process these LIHEAP payments.

“We were also able to hire the previous workers that were already doing this job, so they have just been able to continue doing their jobs,” Bell said.

While they still only have temporary permission, Bell said they are hoping the state lets them continue keeping Jefferson County residents warm during the winter.

“Our agency is applying to be able to do this on a long-term basis,” she said.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.