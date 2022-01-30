LawCall
Alabama upsets defending national champion Baylor, 87-78

1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and added five assists, helping the Crimson Tide to an upset victory over the fourth ranked Baylor Bears, 87-78.

Alabama looked to bounce back after falling to Georgia on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide and the Bears competed in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama shot over 59% from the field in the game, while Baylor shot just over 46% from the field. Five players scored in double figures, with Juwan Gary and JD Davison scoring 15 and 14 points off of the bench.

Alabama has now won three games this season against teams that made the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The win snaps Baylor’s 36 game winning streak against nonconference teams. Alabama (14-7, 4-4), will travel to Auburn to face the top ranked Tigers on Tuesday.

