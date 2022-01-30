Alabama upsets defending national champion Baylor, 87-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and added five assists, helping the Crimson Tide to an upset victory over the fourth ranked Baylor Bears, 87-78.

Alabama looked to bounce back after falling to Georgia on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide and the Bears competed in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama shot over 59% from the field in the game, while Baylor shot just over 46% from the field. Five players scored in double figures, with Juwan Gary and JD Davison scoring 15 and 14 points off of the bench.

Alabama has now won three games this season against teams that made the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The win snaps Baylor’s 36 game winning streak against nonconference teams. Alabama (14-7, 4-4), will travel to Auburn to face the top ranked Tigers on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.