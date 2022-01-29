UPDATE: Hoover mom receiving more air purifiers to help keep classrooms healthy

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update on the mom in Hoover raising money to keep classrooms healthy. She received some big news after our report.

After hearing about Kate Davis’ effort, a manufacturer says it will donate at least 20 air purifiers to help out.

Davis has raised over $4,200 over the past two weeks to help purchase air purifiers for Hoover classrooms. Davis started out hoping to raise money for five units. This campaign is growing by the day. They’ve purchased over 20 units so far and requests have grown to over 150.

Davis is delivering the units as soon as she gets them. She tells us teachers are more than thankful. Davis says this effort is all about keeping students and their teachers safe in the classroom.

“Everybody is really excited and very grateful and thankful so have the community pulling together like this to help them out and help with peace of mind,” Davis said.

Davis is hoping to inspire others to do the same thing either in Hoover or their child’s school district. You can find a link to donate here.

