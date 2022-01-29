Police investigating homicide at apartment complex in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Hoover early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers arrived to The Halston apartment complex in Hoover after a family member found the victim unresponsive. Authorities say the family was concerned after she did not show up for work on Friday. Medics arrived to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Although police are investigating this case as a homicide, a cause of death has not been determined yet. The victim has not yet been identified, but police say she was 25 years old. So far, no word on any suspects in this case.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-2739-6762, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you want to remain anonymous.

