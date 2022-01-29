Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat

SONOMA, Calif. (KPIX) - A man in Sonoma, California says his cat was stolen by Airbnb renters in his neighborhood and, even though the cat was found miles away, he can’t get her back.

“I just want my kid back. I want my friend back. She’s my friend,” Troy Farrell said.

Troy Farrell was in tears thinking about his cat Nubbins. He misses her every day.

“I’d go outside stressed out and burnt out, and she’d just come running and sit on my lap,” Farrell said. “She’s like my support cat. And they stole her.”

Farrell said a Long Beach couple rented an Airbnb two doors down in October.

When they left, he said they took the outdoor cat with them.

Farrell was out of town at the time.

When he returned, a veterinarian called him after scanning Nubbins’ microchip.

“I’m like, Nubbins is in Long Beach? She didn’t walk to Long Beach nor did she, like, hitch a ride,” he said. “You know what I mean? How on earth is she in Long Beach?”

The Long Beach couple apparently took the cat in to the clinic for a health check.

The vet returned the cat to the couple and asked them to contact Farrell, but they refused.

“Those are evil people. Those are people without a conscience, those are people without a heart,” Farrell said.

Farrell filed a cat-napping report with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The clinic that contacted Farrell said they fully cooperated with the sheriff’s department. And an investigator told Farrell they forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office.

Three months later, Farrell is still waiting for Nubbins’ return.

“I don’t have kids. She’s my kid and she’s seen me through so many things. And they took her, and I want her back,” Farrell said. “… The second I’d open that door or drive up the driveway or go out back … There’s Nubbins just in my lap.”

Farrell said he won’t give up.

If law enforcement doesn’t act, he said he may hire an attorney and a private investigator to get Nubbins back.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.