Former head of AL Police Chief’s Association says he received complaints against Brookside Police last year

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about complaints against the Brookside Police Department, this time from other members of law enforcement.

About a year ago, the former head of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police received several complaints about the Brookside Police Department.

“One of the complaints actually came from a fellow police officer. His wife had been stopped in Brookside and supposedly some racial statements were made to her and this officer was highly upset about it,” Chief Patrick Mardis, Sr. said, the immediate past president of AACOP said.

Patrick Mardis, Sr., who is Chief at Tuskegee University, says the complaints were reported to the Attorney General’s office as well as the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission or APOST.

Mardis says he’s concerned about the latest allegations that the former Brookside police chief turned the police department into an aggressive traffic stop machine among other things.

“Given the present climate in law enforcement, we don’t need black eyes like that hitting us and causing problems with the profession. No city should be dependent on violations to fund the city finances...traffic traps and things like that, they should be illegal,” Mardis said.

State and local leaders are now demanding answers in Brookside. Some are calling for the mayor, a judge and prosecutor to step down. In our exclusive interview Thursday, Mayor Mike Bryan says he isn’t going anywhere.

“At this time I cannot speak for the city attorney nor the judge. But I myself at this time do not plan on resigning. I don’t have any reason to resign that I know of. So I think we need leadership,” Bryan said.

Another concern state leaders are hearing about Brookside Police is that officers may have been writing tickets outside their jurisdiction. That topic among other things will be discussed at an emergency town hall meeting hosted by Representative Juandalynn Givan and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. Anyone who’s been affected can attend.

The town hall is on February 1st at 6:00 p.m. It will take place at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility on Happy Hollow Road in Fultondale.

