FIRST ALERT: A frigid Saturday morning with lower teens to single-digit wind chills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong northerly winds are continuing to transport Arctic air into the region with wind chills ranging from the single digits to teens. The winds will gradually diminish through the day but temperatures in most areas will struggle to even reach 40-degrees even with the sunshine.

With clear skies, temperatures will again fall rapidly overnight as the ridge of high pressure overspreads the region all the way to The Gulf Coast. As the high shifts south winds will become more westerly allowing for a bit milder condition by tomorrow afternoon with highs returning to more nearly seasonal averages.

Winds will continue shifting, becoming more southwesterly by the beginning of next week allowing for a temperature spike through mid-week when rain chances will be increasing as warm air continues moving back into the region. The rain will begin to the west Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rain areas will move from west to east and out of the area by Thursday morning but forecast models still indicate a storm system developing to the northwest as an area of low pressure moves north and east which will likely produce another round of widespread rain before the system finally gets kicked east a cold front enters the region by Friday morning.

Ahead of the front there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday, however, conditions do not appear favorable for Severe Storms at this time.

