BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Arctic air mass in place across the Deep South has treated us to a sunny day across central Alabama, though the sunshine didn’t do much to warm us up! Highs only topped out near 40 for most of us, and we have another frigid night in store with a First Alert for temperatures widespread in the 20s overnight into Sunday morning. So, make your cold weather preps again before crawling under the covers tonight. The abnormally bone dry air in place not only helps us to cool down drastically overnight, but will also help temperatures to finally rebound back into the 50s on Sunday afternoon... much more seasonable for late January. Unfortunately, the extremely dry air also puts the static electricity through the roof, so still expect some annoying shocks and zaps over the next 24 hours at least. We promise there will be some improvements in the days ahead as a little bit more moisture gradually creeps back into the Deep South.

FIRST ALERT: 20s on tap again for Saturday night (WBRC)

Sunny skies will stick around through the start of the work week too, keeping the weather pattern quiet for the next few days. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will kick-off a warming trend in the forecast with a nice stretch of 60s through Thursday. Mornings won’t be nearly as cold either with 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and even 50s by Thursday, a good excuse to let your plants breathe a bit if they’ve been stuck inside during the bitter January cold of late. A few more clouds will move back in on Tuesday ahead of rain chances on the rise by the middle of the week.

NEXT BIG THING: A developing low pressure system will bring an extended period of rain back to the Southeast on Wednesday and Thursday, so you’ll need to have the umbrella around again later in the work week. Expect periods of heavy rain at times Wednesday into Thursday with rain coverage around 70-80%. A good 1-2 inches of rain will be possible during this time frame, but fortunately we do not see any concerns for severe weather with this system. We’ll keep an eye on things, but at least plan for some wet commutes on Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers could linger early Friday before another cold front sweeps through and dries us out for the rest of the day. Highs will fall back into the 40s with freezing mornings possible again by the weekend. As far as NEXT weekend, there is some uncertainty in whether we could see some more rounds of rain in the forecast or end up staying dry. We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead, and check the WBRC First Alert Weather app for frequent updates.

