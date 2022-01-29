14 candidates qualify for Alabama governor’s race
Jan. 28, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen candidates have qualified to run.
Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey is running for a second term. She is running against eight other Republicans for governor. Meanwhile, there are five candidates on the Democratic ticket.
Here is a list of candidates on the ballet:
- Republican:
- Kay Ivey
- Lindy Blanchard
- Lew Burdette
- Stacy Lee George
- Tim James
- Donald Trent Jones
- Dean Olde
- Dave Thomas
- Dean Young
- Democrat:
- Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
- Patricia Salter Jamieson
- Arthur Kennedy
- Chad “Chig” Martin
- Malika Sanders Fortier
Primary election is set for May 24. If a runoff is needed, that election will be held on June 21.
