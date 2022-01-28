UPDATE: Gadsden gas station shooting suspect turns herself in

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman wanted in connection to a shooting at a Gadsden gas station that injured two teens late last year has turned herself in to authorities.

Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell has been charged with Attempted Murder and Assault 1st Degree for a December 18 shooting. She turned herself over to authorities at the Etowah County Detention Facility on January 26, 2022

ORIGINAL: Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. on December 18.

Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police. (Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Two teens had been shot. One victim was 16-years-old and was treated and discharged from the hospital. The other victim, was 18-years-old. He is in stable, but critical condition.

Police say the incident began as an argument inside a Marathon Gas Station.

Anyone with information about where Russell is, please call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

