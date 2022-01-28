LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Great news for some Birmingham City School employees. You may be getting a raise as part of the...
200 BCS employees out sick Wednesday, in-person learning continues
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten
A fire heavily damaged Green Top Bar-B-Que in Dora.
Fire heavily damages Green Top Bar-B-Que

Latest News

Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice
A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in...
Video shows shootout between suspect and Houston Police
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
FILE - A person holds a candle during a vigil, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square, in...
LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training