LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pleasant Grove HS going to remote learning until Wednesday

Students are expected back in class February 2
Students are expected back in class February 2(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove High School is temporarily shifting to remote learning until Wednesday, February 2 due to staffing issues related to COVID.

According to Principal Jarvis Watkins, students and parents should expect additional communication in the near future regarding remote learning procedures. Additional information will also be released regarding breakfast and lunch pickup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena waives extradition
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Latest News

Nathan Winston Stephens.
Cullman man released from jail found guilty for failing to register as sex offender; sentenced to 75 years in prison
COVID testing site now open in Midfield
Former NFL/USFL RB Joe Cribbs Talks New USFL with Mike Dubberly
Former NFL/USFL RB Joe Cribbs Talks New USFL with Mike Dubberly
AL representative addressing policing concerns in Brookside
AL representative addressing policing concerns in Brookside
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase