Pleasant Grove HS going to remote learning until Wednesday

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove High School is temporarily shifting to remote learning until Wednesday, February 2 due to staffing issues related to COVID.

According to Principal Jarvis Watkins, students and parents should expect additional communication in the near future regarding remote learning procedures. Additional information will also be released regarding breakfast and lunch pickup.

