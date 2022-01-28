One injured after shooting in Smithfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Smithfield area Friday evening.

Authorities say this happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 6th Street North. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

