One injured after shooting in Smithfield

One person injured in shooting in Smithfield(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Smithfield area Friday evening.

Authorities say this happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 6th Street North. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

