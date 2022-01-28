LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Elijah, born September 2006, is a very smart and self motivated child.

He is a quiet, soft spoken young man. He enjoys archery, soccer, and riding his skateboard.

An ideal day for Elijah would include going to the beach and swimming all day.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

