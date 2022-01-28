“HAPPY” to see WWE coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legacy Arena at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham, AL is about to be broken in for the first time since renovation was completed with WWE SmackDown . The big night of action is scheduled for March 11th of 2022. “Happy” Corbin is one of the wrestlers listed as a headliner for the big show.

“As I always say, the people of Birmingham should expect the unexpected,” said Corbin. “This is a live show, live on TV, and none of us really know what might happen. We are prepared to bring our very best for a great wrestling community.”

Tickets for the March 11th show in Birmingham are for sale now. Tonight’s live show of WWE SmackDown will air on FOX at 7:00 PM Central (8:00PM Eastern) from T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City Missouri

