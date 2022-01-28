LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

“HAPPY” to see WWE coming to Birmingham

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legacy Arena at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham, AL is about to be broken in for the first time since renovation was completed with WWE SmackDown . The big night of action is scheduled for March 11th of 2022. “Happy” Corbin is one of the wrestlers listed as a headliner for the big show.

“As I always say, the people of Birmingham should expect the unexpected,” said Corbin. “This is a live show, live on TV, and none of us really know what might happen. We are prepared to bring our very best for a great wrestling community.”

Tickets for the March 11th show in Birmingham are for sale now. Tonight’s live show of WWE SmackDown will air on FOX at 7:00 PM Central (8:00PM Eastern) from T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City Missouri

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena waives extradition
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Latest News

Happy Corbin is one of the headliners that is on the ticket to wrestle when WWE comes to...
VIDEO; Happy Corbin and WWE Coming to Birmingham
EXCLUSIVE video with the mayor of Brookside
EXCLUSIVE video with the mayor of Brookside
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Ambulance stolen, crashed into LSP units after chase; authorities investigating
Mayor Mike Bryan has only been mayor for two months. He tells WBRC, he is not involved in the...
Brookside Mayor says he has no plans to resign after police controversy