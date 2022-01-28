Good Dog Bar + Dog Park to provide fun while giving back to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first of its kind for Birmingham! A park for our four-legged friends, plus a bar for their humans to enjoy is opening this spring.

Good Dog Bar + Dog Park plans to open in a few months.

“We needed this so badly,” dog owner Camden Gaw said.

The new business is next to the Rotary Trail.

“Birmingham is an awesome city and it’s really dog friendly and it has a lot of dog parks, but it needs more,” Owner Clint Carmichael said.

Carmichael and co-owner Jeff Hardwick are transforming an old steel building into 14,000 square feet of turf for pups to play.

“My favorite thing to do with kodak is to throw the ball with him and this will be a great spot to do it,” Gaw said.

Good Dog will offer local canned brews for humans to enjoy while mingling with other dog lovers.

“I’m so excited to have an opportunity to hang out with my dog and other dog owners,” Gaw added.

While fun is a priority, Carmichael said safety comes first.

“There’s tall fences so you can take your dog off the leash and feel comfortable,” Carmichael said. “And it will be covered so you can come when its raining and enjoy it.”

The park will be monitored by ‘Bark Rangers’ trained to handle any problems between pets.

“I want him to be safe as possible, but I want him to have as much fun as possible,” Gaw said.

And while Gaw and his dog Kodak are having that fun, they’ll be giving back too.

Carmichael said 1% of all sales at Good Dog will go toward Hand in Paw and Underdog Rescue.

“Two wonderful organizations, so we wanted to invest in local communities,” Carmichael said.

The interior makeover continues, but it will be a pup’s paradise by the dog days of summer.

“I’m so excited, lets go baby!” Gaw added.

Vaccinations are required for all dogs. For more information on what vaccines are needed plus membership prices, click here.

