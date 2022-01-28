LawCall
Future Forward grants available for entrepreneurs, nonprofits and microbusinesses

Future Forward grants available for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, microbusinesses
Future Forward grants available for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, microbusinesses(Penny Foundation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Penny Foundation announced that the Future Forward Fund is now offering grants for entrepreneurs, creatives, microbusinesses and nonprofits.

The funds are designed to help applicants generate more revenue as well as business model pivots. In 2020, the relief fund awarded $30,000 to 34 organizations. This year, $25,000 will be released.

“The Future Forward Fund is a program that directly supports the growth of the Birmingham metro area’s small business ecosystem,” said Penny Foundation Founder and CEO Lyord Watson. “We desire for grantees to be able to leverage their awards to create more opportunities for their business.”

People can apply until February 4th. The announcement of winners will take place on February 23rd at the AG Gaston Conference.

For more information on the program, click here.

