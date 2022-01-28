LawCall
Former HPD officer in court, state seeking death penalty

David Mccoy
David Mccoy(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy was in court on Friday. It was his first court appearance since being charged with capital murder. McCoy was in a Madison County courtroom today dressed in a jail uniform.

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.

McCoy is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins in mid-January. McCoy was off-duty at the time and the murder occurred at the Weston Ranch Apartments.

Spraggins was found dead on Jan. 10 with a gunshot wound to the head.

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler is in the courtroom today and will have more updates at today’s 4 p.m. broadcast.

