First Alert for colder and breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The big story today is the arrival of a strong, arctic cold front that will move through our area this morning. Temperatures this morning aren’t too bad. Most of us are above freezing with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds are starting to come from the northwest this morning at 5-10 mph. We will likely see these wind speeds increase this afternoon and evening around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. When you factor in the wind, it is going to make it feel like it is 5-10 degrees cooler. You will definitely want to dress warmly today and grab a jacket or coat that can protect you from the breezy conditions today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across the state as the cold front moves through. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky this morning with some decreasing clouds this afternoon and evening. As the cold air moves in, we can’t rule out a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning mainly in north Alabama. By this evening, any available moisture lingering around could be squeezed out as passing snow showers or flurries for parts of northeast Alabama. No accumulation or issues expected. If you see a few flurries, feel free to take photos and share them with us! Temperatures today are forecast to climb into the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. If you plan on being out this evening, wear layers. Temperatures will likely be near freezing by 7 PM with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Frigid Temperatures Tonight: The next big thing is the very cold temperatures expected tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside this evening. You might want to drip your faucets too to protect your pipes from freezing up. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 20s tomorrow morning. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it could easily feel like it is in the teens and single digits across Central Alabama. The good news about tomorrow is that we should see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain very cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will remain breezy tomorrow from the northwest at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being out Saturday evening, temperatures are forecast to drop near freezing by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky. Plan for temperatures to drop into the mid 20s Sunday morning.

Warming Up Next Week: If you aren’t a fan of the cold temperatures, I have some good news for you! Temperatures are forecast to moderate starting Sunday. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south Sunday into early next week. It will allow us to see warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday should be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the 60s next week with lows warming up into the 30s and 40s.

Next Rain Chance: Another cold front will slowly develop across the Central United States early next week. Some rain could move into west Alabama Tuesday evening. The weather is looking unsettled across Alabama Wednesday and Thursday as the cold front enters the state. Plan for higher rain chances on both days. I can’t rule out a few thunderstorms in this pattern. It remains too early to determine the intensity of this system, so stay with us as we fine tune the forecast. We are not forecasting any severe weather for next week as of now. I think the main threat will be heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals next week could add up around an inch.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.