Emergency stay denied over redrawing congressional district maps

A panel of three Federal Judges ruled against Alabama leaders who filed in court to halt a...
A panel of three Federal Judges ruled against Alabama leaders who filed in court to halt a ruling over the state’s Congressional District maps.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A panel of three Federal Judges ruled against Alabama leaders who filed in court to halt a ruling over the state’s Congressional District maps.

Alabama was ordered to re-draw those maps to include two majority-minority districts.

State Leaders asked the Judges to stay their previous ruling while the rest of the appeal process played out.

The judges say there is overwhelming evidence that the current Congressional District Maps violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and denied the State’s request.

Alabama leaders have appealed the motion to the U.S. Supreme Court.

