COVID testing site now open in Midfield

(KWCH)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health, in conjunction with Dr. Celeste MD is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Midfield.

The site is located at 549 Bessemer Super Highway and will be open on Monday through Friday from 9a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone needing to be tested is strongly encouraged to pre-register at https://drcelestec19.com.

“It is important that we have testing in numerous parts of the County because our positivity rates are still so high,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, District 2. “Citizens need access to testing for many reasons, some have to have a negative test to return to work or school, but the most important reason is to know if they have COVID, so you can quarantine and not spread this virus to anyone else. You don’t know how someone else is going to react to having the virus. I’m encouraging people to get a test if they have symptoms, and follow the quarantine guidelines if they are positive.”

For information concerning the testing site, please contact the Jefferson County COVID Information Call Center at (205) 858-2221.

